King Charles shocks Prince Harry with unexpected step for royal staff

King Charles gives big shock to Prince Harry with bold step for his 'staff'

King Charles made it clear that his priority is to maintain Palace peace and order, and for that, he even put his son behind bars after his 'betrayal.'

Though the monarch, on July 10, finally reunited with Prince Harry and his little family at Highgrove.

The much-awaited grandpa and his grandkids' reunion took place privately.

But, before that, a whole lot of drama unfolded over Harry's Palace stay. According to the Duke's spokesperson, the decision to let him stay at the Palace was withdrawn at the last minute.

On the other hand, King's team said that the former working royal did not accept the offer in a timely manner.

Now, a source told Rob Shutter that the real reason behind this decision was to keep royal staff happy.

He shared, "The King’s biggest concern wasn’t logistics—it was his staff.

"Many employees feel deeply hurt by what Harry has said about the Royal Family. They’re fiercely loyal to the institution, and the King didn’t want to force them into welcoming someone they believe betrayed it."

King Charles is said to have prioritised his staff who run the monarchy smoothly daily.

"The last thing he wanted was staff refusing to help—or worse, deciding to leave," amid a financial crisis.