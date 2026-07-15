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Princess Leonor, Infanta Sofía join parents to celebrate Spain's big win

Royal family celebrates as Spain reaches to FIFA World Cup final

By
Web Desk
|

Published July 15, 2026

Princess Leonor, Infanta Sofía join parents to celebrate Spains big win
Princess Leonor, Infanta Sofía join parents to celebrate Spain's big win

The Spanish royal family joined football fans around the world to witness the thrilling semi-final of the FIFA World Cup 2026.

An exciting video showing King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia watching the Spain vs France match with their daughters, Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofía.

The royals were seen to be thrilled by Spain's victory as they embraced each other.

The statement reads, "Spain is in the final!

"You've shown once again why you're one of the world's greatest teams. Now, with the whole country behind you, it's time to fight for the title.

Thank you for making this journey so enjoyable. Go for it!@sefutbol!"

Fans in the comment section joined the royal family to rejoice in the news of Spain reaching the FIFA World Cup final.

“Congratulations, Spain! You overcame another obstacle on your way to the World Cup by defeating France,” a fan penned.

Another said, “How lovely to see a family portrait in the Royal Family!!!”

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