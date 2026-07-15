Prince Edward reacts to ex-girlfriend’s bold claims with pointed move

Prince Edward, who had been one of the most uncontroversial royal in the family, has found himself in a pickle as his ex-girlfriend has come back to rehash the past in the public.

In the latest revelations about her love story, Ruthie Henshall shared a “promise” she made to Edward ahead of her memoir release date. While Ruthie had nothing but praises for the royal, it is still an embarrassing situation for a married man to have his past relationship discussed in the public.

The Duke of Edinburgh appears to be brushing off all this drama as he broke cover for the first time on Tuesday, at the House of Commons.

Fully focussed on his royal duties, he celebrated 70 years of transforming young people’s lives through DofE, a role he has taken on to honour his late father.

“A huge thank you to everyone who joined us for a memorable evening,” the organisation said after the event.

Edward had joined former Youth Ambassador Scarlett, Bronze Award holder Louise Minchin, Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson and Youth Minister Stephanie Peacock MP to mark the “amazing milestone”.

The winner Scarlett spoke about how taking on her Bronze and Silver Awards helped her “build confidence, overcome personal barriers and find her voice.”

Meanwhile, Ruthie said that she has been very “respectful” about her “love story” with King Charles’s brother as she is still friends with him.

“I gave him a heads-up about it. I said, ‘I am doing this, and I promise you’ll come out of this well,’ because I have nothing bad to say about him.”

She added, “He was not only a prince, he was a prince of a man.”