Andrew breaks cover after latest update on Sarah Ferguson

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has been spotted on horseback for the first time since his exile from Windsor earlier this year.

The 66-year-old former prince broke the cover amid reports that Sarah Ferguson, Andrew's ex-wife, is plannin to return to the UK to spend time with her daughters Princesses beatrice and Princess and their children.

Andrew was seen riding across the Sandringham estate. His outing is said to have lasted approximately an hour.

As per reports, the horses he has been riding were dispatched from Windsor by the King, though they are only available to him for a limited period.

Andrew apparently does not want to miss an opportunity even for a short time of period as he is bored rigid so even getting his horse for a few days is better than sitting around doing nothing.

The former Duke of York was regularly riding when he lived in Windsor because it gave him chance to get outside.

Royal aides had reportedly imposed the riding ban over fears the former Duke of York being photographed on horseback would be a "bad look" while he remains under police investigation over allegations he leaked sensitive information to paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Since his removal, Andrew has resided at Marsh Farm, where he has largely withdrawn from public view.