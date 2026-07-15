Meghan Markle shares first statement after making royal agreement

Meghan shares first message after UK meeting: ‘let them speak for themselves’

Meghan Markle is looking ahead with big plans as she is back in business following her UK trip.

The As Ever founder had been in the England last week, accompanied by her children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, to finally reunite with King Charles after years of estrangement. Prince Harry was also there and the Sussexes were said to be “delighted” by the meeting.

However, Meghan seemed to have made it clear that she would not be talking about the reunion especially after everyone was “sworn to secrecy” by the King himself.

Vanity Fair sources shared that the whole thing was “orchestrated by the king” and the meeting was “completely cloak-and-dagger”.

She issued her first newsletter after the reunion, with a pointed message via a guide to seasonal produce.

“Stone fruit, berries, tomatoes, herbs, and leafy greens all reach their peak this time of year, bringing vibrant flavour to everything from simple breakfasts to outdoor dinners,” she wrote.

“Our favourite approach is often the simplest: start with ingredients at their best and let them speak for themselves,” it continued.

“Small touches that celebrate the season exactly as it is.”

The message appears to be a sign that the meeting must have gone well and indicated that the communication between the King and the Sussexes should remain direct with a pointed 'let them speak for themselves'.