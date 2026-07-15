Robert Irwin invites Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce for Australian honeymoon

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce chose Madison Square Garden for their big day, but Robert Irwin believes the Australian zoo would also have been a prime location.

However, the Dancing With the Stars champion has another plan for the newlyweds, as he proposed an idea for their honeymoon.

“Well, I mean it was between Australia Zoo and Madison Square Garden, you know, it’s a long flight, it’s alright, I don’t blame them, honeymoon is on the table. I literally have a five-star luxury accommodation, The Crocodile Hunter Lodge, at Australia Zoo," Irwin pitched.

He continued, "I mean, you’ve got an infinity pool looking over a paddock full of kangaroos. If that doesn’t say honeymoon, I don’t know what does… Show them how to wrangle a crocodile. They’d love it.”

Whether the couple take up Iriwn's offer is still up in the air but his proposal made rounds all over social media, as fans gushed over how much Swift and Kelce would enjoy the trip.

"OMG…they’d love it. Bring the family & all stay in the secluded lodge. Heck…put them in Aust Zoo uniforms & no one would look twice. Then head to NZ for some peace & quiet plus adventure. They’ll be unbothered there too," noted a fan.

While another added, "As someone who went to Australia zoo on Sunday Taylor and Travis you need to go there. They have otters too Travis just in case you weren’t sold already."

A third chimed in, "YAS, T&T, go to Australia Zoo! Do something with Robert! It would be so fun."