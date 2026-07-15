Christopher Nolan responds to 'Odyssey' backlash over insincere adaptation

Christopher Nolan addresses criticism over modern-day ‘Odyssey’ adaptation

Christopher Nolan has divided moviegoers with the trailer of his upcoming movie, The Odyssey, which would be a modern-day adaptation of Homer’s classic.

The 55-year-old director however, is not too concerned with the backlash before the movie is officially released and the comments are based on the movie itself.

In a new interview, Nolan told The Telegraph, “look, these conversations that happen before people see the film — they’re always irrelevant, because no one having them knows what the film actually is yet.”

Critics have taken issue with the language of the movie – which is modern instead of ancient, as well as casting, and the translation writers have used to base the script on.

Nolan explained to the outlet that he received similar apprehensions when he worked on his Batman movies, as longtime fans had “a lot of freighted thoughts were out there about what he represents.”

He continued, “And what I learned over my time on that trilogy. is you can’t worry about any of that at all. What you have to do is honour the original text by interpreting it in the strongest way you personally can.”

Hoping that fans end up feeling similarly about The Odyssey, he noted, “In the end, fans of the property — even when we were doing something that was not what they would have done — enjoyed the sincerity of the attempt to put as good a version of it on screen as we could.”