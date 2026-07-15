Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Odyssey’ heads for massive $200M opening

Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey could have a huge opening at the box office.

Early predictions say that the film could make between around $90 million and $100 million in North America during its first weekend.

Around the world, it could open with more than $200 million.

Some predictions are even bigger. If the excitement continues, the film could make more than $100 million in North America and over $220 million worldwide when it will arrive in cinemas.

One big reason is the demand for IMAX screenings as The Odyssey was filmed entirely with IMAX cameras.

Many 70mm IMAX shows have reportedly already sold out before the film’s release.

There is also huge interest in the movie because of Nolan’s last film, Oppenheimer. The movie, however, became a major success and won a few Oscars.

The movie is reportedly Nolan’s most expensive film yet, with a budget of around $250 million so if the audiences enjoy the film and strong reviews bring more people to cinemas, it could become one of the biggest movies of 2026.

The film is based on Homer’s famous Greek story and stars Matt Damon as Odysseus.

Tom Holland, Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong’o, Charlize Theron, Jon Bernthal and Benny Safdie are also part of the cast.

The Odyssey arrives in cinemas on July 17.