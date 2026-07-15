Zendaya hints at surprising future plans after busy work year

Zendaya has spent her 2026 either making movies or promoting those movies, and while she did allegedly get the time to get married secretly, that was not much of a break.

Thus, the 29-year-old has planned to switch things around next year and take a long break away from the spotlight.

The Euphoria alum detailed, "This is such a whirlwind and you’re in a new place every second and your brain is all over the place. It’s fun and I’m grateful and I wouldn’t change a thing… but sometimes you need to disappear for a little bit."

The Challengers star appeared in The Drama, Dune, The Odyssey, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, as well as Euphoria season three this year, and did five press tours for them.

Despite Zendaya needing a break from the cameras, fans are not tired of seeing her perform, and wrote on X, "People like to act like Zendaya is not a phenomenal performer but I don’t think they realise just what it takes to operate at this level, to shoot so many projects concurrently? A high performer!"

Another added, "I just know her back hurts after carrying both television and cinema," and "honestly 5 press tours in one year would wreck anyone, good on her for calling a break," chimed in a third.