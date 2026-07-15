Beatrice, Eugenie’s royal home agreement with King Charles: Truth revealed

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are facing an uncertain situation with their royal homes as the King is put under pressure to take a decision.

It was revealed in a National Audit Office report that Charles III had been paying the rent for the grace and favour homes to his nieces, which caused an uproar among the taxpaying Britons.

Amid an ongoing probe, where Crown Estate’s chief executive Dan Labbad sat down with the Commons committee on Monday, clarifications were given about some of the concerns.

Beatrice and Eugenie are not working royals have an accommodation each in the royal palaces, and the market rent for the homes were based on out-of-date open market valuations.

Eugenie’s rent of Ivy Cottage at Kensington Palace was based on a 2018 valuation and Beatrice’s apartment in St James’s Palace on a 2020 valuation.

According to the Keeper of the King’s Privy Purse, James Chalmers, said that it was a carefully though out decision considering the security of the royal family and to utilise the property efficiently.

He stressed that they needed tenants with the “right security clearance” in the areas that “sensitive” and they have to be vert careful about who gets to stay at them.

Beatrice and Eugenie, being close royal family members bit non-working, had the right clearance. The King’s aide claimed that they didn’t want to raise the rent so much that the properties weren’t being utilised.

“We don’t want to get ourselves into a position where we start charging more, or try to charge more, and then find that people leave the palaces and actually it’ll hurt the public purse, so it’s a balance.”