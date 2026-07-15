Prince William addresses Harry, Meghan rift to Prince George

Prince William held key talks with his firstborn, Prince George, after he raised questions about the rift between the royals and the Sussexes.

It has been reported that the second in line to the throne is now at the age where he understands the differences between his family and his uncle, Prince Harry.

George was reportedly aware of his estranged cousins, Archie and Lilibet, visiting King Charles for the first time in years.

According to Woman's Day, "The view inside the monarchy is that George and the other children would love to have had face time with the Sussexes, but ultimately they trust their parents’ judgment, and they also know better than to push."

Despite being a touchy subject for William, the Prince of Wales seemingly addressed the feud with his son as he often asked questions about the situation.

The 12-year-old aims to: clarify what’s really going on and so he can separate facts from the rumours."

William and Catherine have informed George that they are taking a break from their relative who lives in America.

"By all accounts, it does sadden him, he has some very fond memories of his time with Harry especially," added the source.

However, George's loyalty lies with his parents.