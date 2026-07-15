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Prince William believes in King Chrles' wisdom after Harry welcome

King Charles' palns for Prince William and Harry revealed

By
Web Desk
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Published July 15, 2026

Prince William believes in King Chrles wisdom after Harry welcome
Prince William believes in King Chrles' wisdom after Harry welcome

Prince William skipped a meeting with his estranged brother Prince Harry during his recent UK visit, but he remains confident that King Charles will never disregard him as the monarch pursues reconciliation with his younger son.

The 44-year-old future monarch kept a wide berth from the Sussexes, who reunited King Charles with their children during their brief trip across the pond.

"At current situation, the Prince of Wales is focused on protecting the institution he will one day lead. Yet he bears no grudges, believing that Harry will eventually come to regret his past actions," an insider has claimed.

"The monarch wants William to forgive Harry and also urges the Duke to take first step towards reconciliation with his broter's family," they added.

According to some royal experts, William understands Charles' decision to meet with his US-based son.

However, the meeting does not signal a return for Harry to the institution. Sources say that could only occur once Harry has regained the trust of both King Charles and the royal family.

Prince William and Princess Kate are reluctant to react any of Harry's allegations, as they are confident that they would eventually die down.

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