Andy Serkis gets asked political question about ‘Lord of the Rings' cast

Andy Serkis has responded to direct political questioning regarding the apparent lack of diversity in his upcoming film, The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum.

The director and star defended the fantasy project's casting decisions, revealing that while the movie will "somewhat acknowledge" previous representation criticisms, he refuses to engage in "politically correct" casting simply to tick boxes.

The line of questioning arose after the film's initial casting announcements featured an entirely white line-up, including Jamie Dornan, Anya Taylor-Joy, Kate Winslet, Lee Pace, Leo Woodall, Elijah Wood, and Ian McKellen, alongside Serkis reprising his titular role.

When the BBC asked why this was the case, Serkis pointed to the specific European mythological roots and isolationist themes embedded in J.R.R. Tolkien’s original text.

"Tolkien himself was influenced a lot by Norse mythology, there’s a lot of that feeling," Serkis explained during the interview.

"The Shire feels very, very much like a very, a very white, you know… They’re not very concerned about what goes on beyond the borders of The Shire, but they know they don’t want people coming in."

Addressing the historical backlash surrounding representation in Middle-earth, Serkis acknowledged that the franchise has faced its fair share of disapproval over the years.

"Yes, there have been criticisms," he admitted.

"This particular film is somewhat acknowledging that. But I don’t think we will be doing a politically correct just-casting-for-the sake-of-casting-and-ticking-boxes version of the film. So, it’s where relevant basically."

While fans await further casting updates for the film, the wider conversation around diversity in Tolkien's universe remains highly sensitive.

Prime Video’s prequel series, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, famously faced severe racist backlash from certain pockets of the fandom over its inclusive casting choices.

The online hostility grew so intense that Peter Jackson's original film trilogy stars Elijah Wood, Billy Boyd, and Dominic Monaghan publicly banded together on social media to defend the television cast, posing in custom t-shirts that depicted the ears of various Middle-earth creatures in a range of realistic skin tones.

At the time, the Rings of Power cast released a unified statement to condemn the constant racism, harassment, and abuse their non-white colleagues were receiving daily.

They argued that Tolkien’s fictional universe is multicultural by its very definition, depicting a world where different races and cultures unite in fellowship to stand against evil.

The group concluded that because the real world, the fantasy genre, and Middle-earth itself have never been exclusively white, the show's diverse casting was a natural reflection of that reality.

Whether Serkis’ upcoming feature will introduce more diverse roles as production continues remains to be seen.

Audiences will have to wait until The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum hits cinema screens on 17 December 2027 to see exactly how the film handles these delicate themes on the big screen.