Barbara Palvin opens up about trials and tribulations in motherhood journey

Barbara Palvin shares early struggles in pregnancy as daughter’s birth draws near

Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse are expecting their first child, a daughter, but the excitement had been coupled with many difficulties in the initial stages.

The 32-year-old supermodel spoke about her struggles with her changing body, on a new podcast episode of Sprouse’s show Wildmen.

Before Palvin debuted her bump at the Cannes Film Festival, Palvin noted that she attended Paris Fashion Week where she didn’t “really have a bump” but had gained some noticeable weight.

“The number on the scale really going up super quick and my arms are getting bigger. You don’t have a bump yet, but your stomach is bigger, and your pants don’t fit. I started spiraling,” she continued.

One of the most important aspects of her getting out of that headspace, she noted was having a supportive partner like the Disney alum, 33.

“Dylan was there reminding me every single time that we’re creating life,” Palvin recalled.

During the same podcast, Palvin also mentioned that her changing body was difficult to deal with, for her because she has always had a problematic relationship with her looks given her profession.

She said, “I started when I was 13, by 17, every single time I would go into the agency, they would tell me I have to lose weight and that my hips were too big. I just don’t know why people think that — I get it in a sense of like, I’m a public figure, I’m a model, so I’m working with my body, so that should give them the right to comment on my body. But I never felt the need to comment on anyone’s body, or if I had nothing nice to say, I just kept it to myself.”