Robert Pattinson's 'Batman 2' faces another delay in release date

Batman Part 2 is nowhere near theatres as the release date has been moved further again, after it was rescheduled from 2026 to 2027.

The new release date has been announced as February 18, 2028 for the sequel to Robert Pattinson's Batman sequel.

Although the film has not gone into production yet, given that Pattinson was spotted filming the movie in London recently, fans showed their disappointment on social media.

One fan on X wrote, "Bruhhh 6 year for a sequel, absolute shit. I just hope they don't fumble this and what they are working on is worth this wait."

Another added, "Remember a time when movies were so popular they got a sequel within a year or 2? Shit, James bond had a movie out every year to a couple years from Sean Connery to Pierce brosnan."

A third chimed in, "Dog what are they doing we got a whole dune trilogy between part 1 and part2 of the batman, I want matt reaves to cook but, being on time and schedule is also important. Gonna be 2040 by the time this trilogies done."