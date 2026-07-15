Jesy Nelson's ex Zion Foster denies abandoning daughters after breakup

Jesy Nelson and Zion Foster's twin baby girls were

Jesy Nelson’s ex-fiancé, Zion Foster, is setting the record straight about his role in their twin daughters’ lives.

Ahead of the release of the former Little Mix star’s new documentary, Foster shared a lengthy Instagram statement insisting that he didn’t abandon their newborns after they were diagnosed with Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA), despite previously saying the situation was “out of my depth.”

The singer said the backlash has been difficult, explaining that his earlier remarks were about processing an overwhelming medical diagnosis — not abandoning his family.

“I've stayed quiet because my focus has always been where it should be, on my children,” Foster wrote. “Reading some of the comments over the last few days has been incredibly painful because they simply aren't true.”

“When I said I was ‘out of my depth’ I wasn’t saying I was walking away from my children or abandoning my responsibilities as a father,” he continued. “I was talking about the overwhelming reality of suddenly facing a rare and complex medical diagnosis that I knew nothing about.”

Foster stressed that he remains actively involved in his daughters’ lives, saying he attends medical appointments, continues learning about SMA and is committed to supporting them. “I love my girls more than words could ever express. They are my world and always will be.”

He also revealed that the couple’s split earlier this year “was her decision,” though he said it has not changed his commitment as a father. “Being their father is the greatest responsibility and privilege of my life,” Foster wrote, adding, “Please don't mistake vulnerability for abandonment. Asking for help or admitting you don't have all the answers doesn't make someone a band father. It makes them human.”

Nelson’s documentary, Jesy Nelson: Life Changing, premieres July 17 and follows her campaign to improve newborn screening for SMA in the U.K.