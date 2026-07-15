Eminem's ex-wife Kim Scott attempted suicide before hospitalisation: Report

Eminem, 53, and Kim, 51, were briefly married in the early 2000s and share three children

Kim Scott’s hospitalisation was triggered by a suicide attempt, according to new details.

Days after Eminem’s ex-wife was rushed to the hospital for a “hemorrhage,” TMZ reported Scott had attempted suicide, which led to a 911 call. According to the dispatch audio obtained by the outlet, emergency responders were told, “Caller says aunt cut her wrist and she’s bleeding.”

“She’s currently sitting on the couch listening to music. The knife is in her hand, and she will not give it to the caller. Kim Mathers,” the dispatcher continued. “She’s unconscious now. The caller was able to remove it.”

TMZ previously reported that Scott, 51, was transported to McLaren Macomb Hospital on Saturday, July 11, after suffering significant blood loss. When paramedics arrived, she was placed on a gurney and taken away by ambulance.

The reported incident comes amid a difficult stretch for Scott, who has faced legal issues in recent months. In May, she was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after allegedly crashing into a parked vehicle. Page Six later reported that a warrant had been issued after she failed to appear for a scheduled court hearing connected to the case.

Scott and Eminem, born Marshall Bruce Mathers III, married in 1999 before divorcing in 2001. They remarried in 2006 but separated again just months later. The former couple share three children: Hailie Jade Mathers, Alaina Marie Scott and Stevie Laine Mathers. Scott is also the mother of a son, Parker.