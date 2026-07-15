Este Haim teases final date for Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wedding details

Este Haim announces when Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wedding pictures will be revealed

Taylor Swift’s close pal Este Haim was involved front row in her wedding with Travis Kelce, but she has not revealed anything that went down at the Madison Square Garden ceremony.

As fans continue to pressure on though, the Haim sisters’ musician jokingly gave a tentative date as to when she will unveil the going-ons of the big day.

The Gasoline hitmaker said, “I think we’ll leave that for future tell-all when I’m 90. We’ll talk about that in, like, 50 years,” in conversation with Access Hollywood while promoting her rom-com, One Night Only.

Besides Este, her sisters Danielle Haim, and Alana Haim were also present at the wedding on July 3.

The sisters seemed to be highly involved in the wedding planning as well as they were frequently spotted out and about on dinners and other outings with the pop superstar ahead of her wedding.

In a recent interview ahead of the wedding, Este said, “[Taylor’s] the best and she deserves every accolade that she’s ever had. She’s a true genius, and she’s also, like, the best friend and the best hang.”

Este, who recently tied the knot herself with Jonathan Levin, shared her advice for new brides, saying, “Have as much fun as possible. Just enjoy it. I was so overwhelmed. I mean, I enjoyed my wedding so much. But I wish that I had also just stopped for a second and took it in. I didn’t get to do that. Just take it in for a second and just have the best time. Have so much fun. All those people might not be in the same room ever again.”