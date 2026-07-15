James Norton reveals ‘mixed’ feelings as James Bond hopes fade

James Norton is happy to be out of the James Bond race.

The 40-year-old actor has been linked to the famous role for years but reports now claim that Amazon wants a younger actor to become the next 007 and Norton admitted that he actually feels relieved.

“Nearly every interview for ten years, I’ve been asked, ‘So … James Bond?’ ” he told Vulture.

The star said the role would clearly be a huge honour, but taking it would also change his life.

“Part of me is like, Wow, I’m getting old. Part of me is relieved because when I really spent time thinking about it, it would always have been a mixed bag. It’s an honour and it’s iconic and it’s a big cost.”

The Little Women actor then joked about whoever gets the role next, saying: “Good luck to whoever young whippersnapper takes the role. I’ll be sitting there with my pipe and my book and my slippers.”

Norton is now busy playing Beatles manager Brian Epstein in Sam Mendes’ upcoming Beatles films.

He, however, stars alongside Paul Mescal, Harris Dickinson, Barry Keoghan and Joseph Quinn.

Working with the younger actors has also made Norton notice that he is getting older.

“Suddenly, I’m a more senior voice in the room,” he said.

James Norton is also appearing as Ormund Hightower in House of the Dragon, a role he has clearly enjoyed playing.