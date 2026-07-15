Aimee Lou Wood, David Morrissey returning for 'Daddy Issues' final season

'Daddy Issues' has been greenlit for a third and final season

Aimee Lou Wood is returning to Daddy Issues for one last chapter.

Deadline has confirmed that the BBC comedy has been renewed for a third and final season, bringing Wood and David Morrissey back together to wrap up the story that has become one of BBC Three’s biggest comedy successes in recent years.

The six-episode farewell season jumps ahead 18 months, finding Wood’s Gemma Moscrip adjusting to life with her young daughter, Sadie, now in nursery. With a promotion at the hair salon and life finally feeling stable, Gemma begins wondering whether there’s room for romance — until one unexpected relationship throws everything back into chaos and sends her leaning on her father, Morrissey’s Malcolm, once again.

The Sex Education alum said she was excited to reunite with her longtime co-star for the show’s final outing.

“I’m so happy to be back with David and the brilliant Daddy Issues cast for one final time,” she said. “Gemma and Malcolm are one of the funniest and sweetest comedy double acts on TV, and I’ve loved being a part of it.”

The series, created and written by Danielle Ward and produced by Fudge Park, has been filmed in Stockport, England since its debut and quickly became BBC Three’s biggest comedy launch since the beginning of 2022.

The upcoming season will serve as the show’s final farewell.