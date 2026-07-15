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Millie Bobby Brown opens up about 'magical' life-changing phone call

Millie Bobby Brown shares rare details about the decision to have kids with Jake Bongiovi

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Published July 15, 2026

Millie Bobby Brown shares rare details about the decision to have kids with Jake Bongiovi
Millie Bobby Brown shares rare details about the decision to have kids with Jake Bongiovi

Millie Bobby Brown spoke about a life-changing decision in a recent interview, sharing how a single phone call changed the course of her life with husband Jake Bongiovi.

The 22-year-old actress adopted her baby daughter with Bongiovi last year and the moment has been marked in her memory forever.

The Stranger Things star told Jay Shetty on his podcast that she will never “forget” the feeling when she found out that the adoption request had gotten through.

“Getting the call, I mean, I will never forget it. It was the most surreal feeling and yet we both knew in that moment, like that was … that we had found each other. Like, oh my goodness, this is our girl, 100%, no doubt,” the Enola Holmes actress said.

When Shetty asked if they recorded that special conversation, Brown responded, “No, and I think there’s something so special about it because my whole life’s recorded. My husband and I will never forget those words, where we were, what we were doing, the feeling. And I think in so many ways, that is why that shouldn’t be recorded. It’s like almost like you had to be there.”

Despite the process being very long and stressful, Brown noted, “rightfully so; it’s a great process and, you know, in fact, it’s very thorough. I would say that’s probably the longest part, is just getting through all of that.”

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