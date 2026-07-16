Sean ‘Diddy' Combs sells important residence from prison

Sean "Diddy" Combs has sold one of his waterfront mansions on Miami's exclusive Star Island for $55 million, according to property records reviewed by The Real Deal, a significant financial move made while he remains behind bars.

The six-bedroom, eight-and-a-half-bathroom property, which features 240 feet of water frontage, a pool, spa and private dock, was purchased by JFStar LLC, a real estate holding company based in Newport News, Virginia.

The buyer financed part of the acquisition with an $18.5 million mortgage from San Diego-based Axos Bank.

The complex was originally built in 1940 and expanded in 1995. Property records indicate that Combs still owns the adjacent main house next door.

The sale comes as Combs, 56, continues to serve his prison sentence at Fort Dix, a low-security federal facility in southern New Jersey, following his conviction on two prostitution charges.

A jury acquitted him on the more serious charges of racketeering conspiracy and two counts of sex trafficking.

He is currently appealing his conviction, with three judges from the Second U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals spending nearly two hours in early April hearing arguments from his legal team.

His lawyer, Juda Engelmayer, has described Combs as deeply engaged in the appeals process and characteristically determined.

"He's become like a paralegal, if not a lawyer already," Engelmayer shared in June.

"My experience is that clients who are deeply involved in their cases are the ones who get further."

He added that Combs remains "remarkably positive" and "hopeful" while awaiting the court's decision, and is "looking back at his life and trying to figure out ways to improve and be a better person."

Day to day, Combs is reported to be shelving library books and exercising in the yard at Fort Dix, where he is also participating in the facility's Residential Drug Abuse Program.

When he was arrested in September 2024, federal agents found ketamine, MDMA and prescription drugs in his New York City hotel room.

In a letter submitted before sentencing, Combs admitted he had "lost his way" in "drugs and excess."