Christopher Nolan doesn't want Quentin Tarantino to retire

Christopher Nolan has admitted he is hoping Quentin Tarantino backtracks on his famous plan to retire from filmmaking after directing his tenth feature.

If the Oscar-winning director remains committed to his self-imposed limit, whatever movie he decides to make next will serve as his cinematic swan song, a prospect that Nolan finds deeply disappointing.

Speaking to The Telegraph, Nolan expressed real concern over Tarantino’s highly publicised retirement strategy.

“I think it’s dangerous to look at it that specifically,” Nolan warned, explaining that while he respects his colleague's personal reasons, he remains hopeful that the director won't stay true to them.

Revealing his own contrasting philosophy, the Oppenheimer filmmaker explained that he prefers to treat every single project as if it might be his last.

He added that he never holds creative ideas back for the future, wanting instead to ensure each movie gets absolutely everything he has to give.

Tarantino's logic has always been rooted in a desire to leave behind a flawless, tightly curated legacy before his creative peak fades.

In his eyes, the two Kill Bill films count as a single entry since they were conceived and shot together.

Nolan, who questioned the ReelBlend podcast hosts in 2023 on whether they actually believed the director would go through with it, offered some insight into his peer's mindset.

He noted that Tarantino is looking at the late-career work of other filmmakers and believes it is better for a film not to exist if it cannot match the heights of their heyday.

Nolan called this "a very purist point of view" typical of a passionate cinephile, but admitted he wouldn't trust his own judgement enough to decide whether a piece of work deserved to exist.

Like Tarantino, Nolan said he loves movies that might not fully achieve their goals but still feature a wonderful scene or performance, suggesting his colleague wants to keep a perfect reputation without taking future options off the table.

The pair's mutual friend and fellow director Paul Thomas Anderson has been far more direct in his dismissal of the retirement plan.

Back in 2018, Anderson stated that he could never make a similar pledge, admitting he doesn't understand how Tarantino can say such a thing or take himself seriously when he does.

Anderson made it clear that he intends to keep making films for as long as he is physically able, noting that it rarely looks good when ageing directors try too hard to stay hip or keep up with younger generations.

Exactly what Tarantino's tenth and final project will be remains a mystery for now.

He had spent months prepping a screenplay titled The Movie Critic to be his final film, only to scrap the project entirely.

However, even if he does step away from the director's chair, the filmmaker has plenty of other creative outlets to keep him busy.

Alongside his work as an author, Tarantino is currently preparing to make his London West End debut, with his new stage play The Popinjay Cavalier scheduled to open in 2027.