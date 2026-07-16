Eminem's ex-wife Kim Scott got tased by cop

Eminem’s ex-wife, Kim Scott, was reportedly tased and arrested by police officers at her Michigan home following an attempted suicide.

According to a police report obtained by TMZ, officers responded to a 911 call from a relative at Scott’s home on a Saturday, where the 51-year-old was described as "irate and combative."

Upon arrival, emergency responders found Scott wearing only a bra and underwear.

When police attempted to place her in handcuffs, she resisted arrest and bit an officer’s forearm, while reportedly screaming at them to "get the f–k" out of her house.

The situation escalated when police deployed a taser to restrain her.

Even after being tased, Scott reportedly kicked an officer backwards, striking him in his left shin. She was subsequently arrested for resisting arrest and assaulting a police officer.

The emergency response was initially triggered after a relative called 911 to report that Scott had cut her wrist and was bleeding.

According to audio obtained from the emergency dispatch, the caller stated that she was sitting on the couch listening to music with a knife in her hand, which she refused to hand over.

The dispatcher later noted that Scott had become unconscious and the caller had managed to safely remove the weapon.

Following the physical struggle, Scott, who previously went by Kim Mathers, was rushed to McLaren Macomb Hospital in Mount Clemens, Michigan.

Her current medical condition remains unknown.

This is not the first time Scott has faced a severe mental health crisis, having attempted suicide twice before.

In October 2015, she was involved in a single-vehicle car crash in Macomb Township, Michigan, which she later admitted was an intentional attempt to end her life.

Years later, in July 2021, she was hospitalised after police responded to a report of a suicidal person at her home, where she reportedly became so combative that emergency workers had to restrain her.

These mental health struggles coincide with recent legal troubles. Just last month, Page Six reported that a court issued an arrest warrant for Scott after she failed to make an appearance at her scheduled DUI hearing.

The warrant followed her arrest and booking at the Macomb County Jail in Mt. Clemens a month prior, where she was held on a suspected DUI charge.

Scott’s turbulent relationship with global rap superstar Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Mathers, has been highly publicised for decades.

The couple first tied the knot in June 1999 before divorcing in 2001.

They briefly reconciled and remarried in January 2006, but the "Lose Yourself" rapper filed for divorce just three months later, finalising their second split in December 2006.

The former couple share their 30-year-old daughter, Hailie Jade.

They also raised Alaina, 33, whom they adopted following the death of Scott’s twin sister, Dawn, from a suspected heroin overdose in 2016, as well as Stevie, 24, who is Scott's child from a previous relationship with Eric Hartter.