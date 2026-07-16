King Charles Office issues public statement to Harry after major upset

The members of the royal family, including the ones who have moved to the US, were likely glued to their screens, rooting for the same thing despite their grievances with one another.

Prince William may have exposed his father of “hating” football, but there is no denying that the King would have been curious to see how England fared in the semi-final against Argentina. Meanwhile, Prince Harry also admitted to have been cheering for England hoping that the trophy would be “coming home”.

However, it was not the outcome they had hoped. It was a riveting match with England defending its 1-0 score, but in the final moments, Argentina managed to bring the score to 1-2, moving into the finals.

Just minutes after William expressed that he was “gutted” but praised the team for the effort, the King shared a message to the England captain, Harry Kane.

“Commiserations to Harry and the team,” the message read. “While you Three Lions may be licking your wounds today, you remain the pride of a nation – and will rise again.”.

This also comes days after Prince Harry’s comment on the latest episode of Joe Marler Will See You Now, where he was asked which ‘famous Harry’ would he be for a day.

The Prince had chosen Kane out of Harry Styles and Harry Potter. He said that he would like to be “Kane on a winning day” given the pressure that he is in currently.

England will now be facing France for the runner-up position, whereas the final will be held between Argentina and Spain on Sunday.