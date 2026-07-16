Royal family shares update on Prince Edward’s urgent meeting

King Charles had chosen his trusted brother for an important mission and the Duke of Edinburgh had dutifully carried it out for the royal family.

Prince Edward made an urgent trip to the Middle East on behalf of the King to offer respects upon the death of Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa, the former monarch of Qatar.

The royal family of Qatar had acknowledged Edward and shared photos from the meeting with the King's brother.

“His Highness Prince Al-Mafdi receives His Royal Highness Prince Edward Duke of Edinburgh, who paid condolences to His Highness on the death of His Highness Prince Father Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani, at Lusail Palace,” a statement from the Amiri Diwan of the State of Qatar read alongside photos of the meeting.

Meanwhile, Buckingham Palace had also shared a statement when the news broke of the Qatari royal’s death.

King Charles and Queen Camilla were “deeply saddened to learn” of the passing of Father Amir of the State of Qatar.

They praised the deceased for dedicating many years of “distinguished service” to his nation and guiding it through “a transformative period in its history”.

“His leadership, vision and commitment to the welfare of the Qatari people were widely admired, both within Qatar and around the world,” they said, and concluded by offering their condolences to the family.

“The thoughts and prayers of the Royal Family are with all those who grieve his loss.”