Princess Anne holds key talks in Thailand after major break in tradition

The Princess Royal carried out an important meeting at the best of King Charles following a major break in tradition to conduct official royal visits.

Princess Anne and Sir Tim Laurence conducted a private audience with the Prime Minister of Thailand, Anutin Charnvirakul, at the Government House in Bangkok, following a poignant tribute to the late figure in the country.

While it is custom that a state visit by royals would begin with an official welcome by officials and royals, this time around, Anne began with a meaningful engagement for Save The Children UK.

After supporting the children’s football event organised for the school located in an informal settlement in Bangkok, Anne moved onto more official discussions.

Since this the royal’s first visit in almost four decades, it is likely the parties would have discussed the UK-Thailand relations revolving around trade and the shared causes they support.

Anne and her husband had also taken a moment to sign in the book of condolences for the late Queen Mother and Princess Bajrakitiyabha.

They will later meet the Thai royal family to pay their respects for their great loss.

Anne had previously emphasised on the values that they all share. She will be conducting more engagements in the span of two days to strengthen ties between the two nations.