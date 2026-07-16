Princess Anne takes leaf out of Duchess Sophie book with uplifting message

Princess Anne echoed Duchess Sophie's thoughts as she continued King Charles' mission in a foreign land.

The Princess Royal sent an uplifting message at the launch of a British-backed career development program in Seoul.

On Wednesday, she met inspirational women from science, technology, engineering, mathematics and other fields at the Empower Program at the Four Seasons Hotel Seoul.

She said, "However competent you get at a subject, being a little bit higher up the order in terms of the business or the relationships also requires a step up in a different sort of confidence."

King Charles' sister raised the morale of working women, saying that you are well qualified for the next steps, but maintaining confidence is key.

"If this cohort of Empower helps you to get past that stage, to give you the confidence to move on, then it is doing exactly what this program aims to do.

It is important to mention that, like Princess Anne, the other royal lady, the Duchess of Edinburgh, is a big advocate for women's rights.

Most recently, on the International Day for the Elimination of Sexual Violence in Conflict, Palace paid tribute to Sophie for her continuous efforts for the women in crisis.