Princess Kate in tears as 'gentle' William faces heat for being 'bitter'

Princess Kate's immediate measures for the well-being of her husband, Prince William, have apparently not worked out in the Wales family's favour.

The reports related to the future King's anger and bitterness have returned to the limelight following Prince Harry's meeting with his father.

But William's portrayal is not sitting well with the future Queen, and it's making her emotional.

Emotionally, Catherine, who survived cancer and tries to look at the positive parts of life, has been urging William to let go of his anger.

As per Heat, "It’s tearing Kate apart to see William so upset and angry all the time. She’s tried everything – she’s listened, she’s sympathised, she’s encouraged him to talk it through, but nothing seems to work."

Princess Kate has been requesting her partner not to let his mood be spoiled due to stress, as she understands the value of life following a health scare.

However, it is difficult to be in William's shoes.

He "feels this enormous sense of duty – he’s very aware that, one day, he’ll be King. He puts so much pressure on himself, so it’s hardly surprising he struggles to keep a lid on his emotions," an insider told.

The Princess of Wales denied that what people see is William's "sadness" and not his anger, as he is an "incredibly gentle soul."

According to the source, "That’s why it’s so hard for Kate to see him so consumed with anger and bitterness."