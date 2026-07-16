Princess Anne ends 40-year royal absence with one important task

King Charles assigned a key diplomatic mission to one of the most loyal and hardworking members of the royal family to finally end the royal hiatus for one special place.

Princess Anne, accompanied by her husband Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, hopped onto her next task as she jetted to Thailand after concluding her three-day visit in South Korea.

On Thursday, she arrived in Bangkok and kicked off a historic visit not with a state banquet but with a game of football.

As the royal patron of the Save The Children UK, she visited the school in Khlong Toei which had organised the a ‘Play For Change’ event in collaboration with Liverpool Football Club Foundation.

Sir Tim also present at the opening engagement, where he toured the classrooms and met pupils at Chumchon Moo Ban Pattana School, located in an informal settlement, with Princess Anne.

The football activities were a delight for the children as former Liverpool and England striker Emile Heskey playing alongside them.

Anne also gave condolences on the passing of the late Queen Sirikit and the late Princess Bajrakitiyabha (Bha) during her address at the event.

Following the school visit, Anne’s visit will include an audience with King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida, paying respects to the late Queen Sirikit, and a meeting with Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul.

Anne will meet women working in science to benefit the nation and attend a regional health security showcase. The visit will conclude on Friday with a UK-Thailand cultural collaboration event.