Prince Harry 'feeling incredibly betrayed' by Meghan

Prince Harry was said to be feeling more alone and isolated than ever due to his wife Meghan Markle's alleged U-turn ahead of his UK visit that reportedly broke her inside.

The Duke of Suusex is reportedly going through the toughest phase of his life amid his royal relatives' family and health crises and Meghan's some bombshell steps.

The Duchess of Sussex is making life-altering decisions on her own, from pulling out of their planned joint charity commitments to freezing him out of family plans, according to the insider.

"He’s in a state of panic about what she’s planning next," an insider claimed to Closer.

Amid tensions in his marriage to Meghan, "He’s feeling incredibly betrayed by Meghan’s sudden U-turn," they added.

"Harry’s completely in the dark about why she’s suddenly shutting down and retreating – it’s triggering a lot of old insecurities for him. He’s desperately trying to understand her mindset," the outlet reports citing the source.

"The communication has completely broken down and it’s a terrifyingly lonely position for him to be in."

However, Meghan's decision to travell to the UK with her children brought some peace in Harry's life as they were the only people keeping Harry's smile on during his UK trip.

Innsider claims : "Things have become so strained between them behind closed doors. Meghan insisted she couldn’t fake it anymore in the UK – especially when she’d be having to deal with the stress and anxiety of seeing all the family and the intense spotlight they’d be under having the children there too."

According to reports, the last few weeks were increasingly strained and the pressure of the trip became too much, with Meghan buckling and telling Harry she couldn’t face the eyes of the world looking for even the tiniest fracture.

Some royal experts still blieve that Harry will always have a soft spot for his home country, even as he continues to navigate life in the US with his wife and children.

"Harry particularly doesn't love the life he has in America. He misses his family, his friends and his former existence in the UK," claimed media personality Wakeford.