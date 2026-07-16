Princes William, Harry chances of reunion laid bare after Highgrove visit

There was a time when Prince William and Prince Harry were inseparable and their playful bond was a treat to witness by the public.

However, the bitter feud has ripped the siblings apart to a point where they haven’t spoken a word to each other in over years, and sources suspect it’s unlikely that they would ever reunite.

Harry had met his father at Highgrove House, alongside Meghan and their two children, in a private and emotional reunion. It was the first time in four years Archie and Lilibet met their royal relatives.

The meeting with King Charles last week has suggested that there may have been a chance that the brothers could be brought together. Previous reports had also claimed that one of the Palace’s top aides has been working on bringing the King’s two sons in one room.

The opportunity to reunite has presented itself on many occasions, especially with the King supporting it.

Even if they do not reconcile, the King wants William to tolerate his younger brother’s presence for the sake of the monarchy. However, insiders have told People Magazine that the relationship is “so broken” to be mended.

“I thought it would have perhaps eased a little bit by now, to be honest,” an insider close to William and Harry shared. “But there has been no movement, especially on William’s side. There is no contact.”

William is reportedly furious with Harry still and purposefully kept his diary busy during the visit to avoid every opportunity to meet his brother.