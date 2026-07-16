Prince Harry 'infuriates' William with bombshell King Charles plan

Prince Harry bombshell plan creates 'divide' between King Charles, William

Prince Harry activated his clever plan as 'differences' between King Charles and Prince William are at an all-time high.

On July 10, the Duke of Sussex finally convinced his cancer-stricken father to open doors for him and his family.

At Highgrove, a much-awaited reunion between the King and his grandkids, Archie and Lilibet, took place.

The ladies, Queen Camilla and Meghan Markle, were also in attendance.

However, there are strong claims that the private meeting with the Sussexes has not sit well with the Waleses.

Especially the future King, who is reported to be quite furious over the welcome of former working royals who threw dirt on the firm in the past.

Now, a source told Rob Shutter that Harry knew that the King's soft spot for him as a father would work out in his favour.

"He understands exactly where Charles and William see things differently, and he knows how to put them on opposite sides of the same issue. That’s where he has leverage," an insider added.

The meeting between King and Harry not only "infuriated" the future monarch but also created a 'divide' between Charles and William.

"Harry understands that his father still thinks like a parent, while William thinks like the future King. Those are two very different mindsets, and Harry knows how to play to both," said the source.

If further reconciliation with Charles takes place, then more "pressure" will build on William, and Harry knows it very well.

"He understands exactly how those dynamics play out—and he’s prepared to use them when it suits him," Rob shared.