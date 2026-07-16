King Charles gives Harry, Meghan stern warning for Archie, Lilibet future

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle finally received a chance to mend ties with the royal family after years of rift, but they have a crucial decision to make for their future.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex brought their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, to the UK to reunite them with their grandfather King Charles. Even though the Sussexes left their senior royal position, the parents of two believe that their children should at least have the option to decide their future.

Buckingham Palace had stated that there would be no more information given out on the private family gathering, which leaves the ball in the Sussexes’ court. According to PR expert Renae Smith has warned that the Sussexes have be very prudent with what they do next.

She told Daily Express that everyone is curious since reconciliation is a big story that the public had been waiting for but Harry and Meghan should “say absolutely nothing”.

“Literally nothing. Don’t do interviews about it. Don’t hint about whether it was warm or awkward. Don’t reference private conversations on podcasts,” she insisted.

“Don’t even subtly allude to it. Let the King and Queen lead that narrative if they choose to, and realistically, they probably won’t (which is correct for them from a PR standpoint as well).”

She added that the minute anything from the Highgrove meeting became public, “any goodwill generated” would “disappear”.

“Silence here would actually speak volumes. It would show restraint, maturity and perhaps a genuine desire to rebuild family relationships privately rather than publicly,” she explained.

Sources have previously told Vanity Fair that the King himself orchestrated the meeting which was “uncharacteristically last-minute” for Charles. However, the key takeaway was that it was all kept “top secret” and everyone involved was “sworn to secrecy”.

If Harry and Meghan want their children to return and meet their royal relatives again, they must heed the warning.