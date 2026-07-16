Experts reveal what Prince Harry truly wants

Royal experts have revealed Prince Harry's true desir and the life he is building with his family in the US, while also explaining why he continues to hold a deep affection for his home country.

In a new chapter far from the Palace, the Duke of Sussex is focused on what matters most to him.

Dan Wakeford, known media personality, claims: "Harry particularly doesn't love the life he has in America."

The expert went on: "He misses his family, his friends and his former life in the UK," citing sources. The journalist added: "Harry would be content to downsize and have a smaller life instead of living on such a grand scale, but I think that is more Meghan 's style."

New claims come after the Sussexes met with King Charles and Queen Camilla at Highgrove House on July 10.

"Harry and Meghan's life is very different from what they expected in America, from what they hoped for," Wakeford said.

"What has shifted significantly is the gap between what they said they were building and what they actually built. They left the royal family to become financially independent."

"The headline numbers of $100 million from Netflix deals and $20 million for Spotify always obscured what the real figures were," accordin to the expert.

Richard Fitzwilliams also weighed in on the situation, saying: "I think it's important to make the point that Harry's marriage is a happy one."

The expert continued: "The problem is that Harry is without a proper role. He has the Invictus Games, yes, but I do think he misses aspects of life in the U.K. and the friends he has kept there.

"He has charities he supports there, and his mother is buried there. While he had a difficult week during his visit, the meeting with the king and his family was a positive."

Another expert Hilary Fordwich said: "He was so happy in his element. Meeting with his father also would have reminded him of the prominent life he once led."

Questions about the Sussexes' long-term future come as Harry has increasingly spoken publicly about wanting to repair his relationship with his family while continuing to build a life in California.