Post Malone ditches country vibes in latest music preview

Post Malone appeared to be teasing a return to his rap roots with new a music preview.

The singer and rapper, whose real name is Austin Richard Post, dropped a new music snippet, suggesting that he have ditched the country music to make a hip-hop comeback after years.

On Thursday, July 16, Rockstar vocalist shared a teaser of an unreleased song on his official Instagram.

The clip features his melodic rap style, reminiscent of his early hits like Stoney, beerbongs & bentleys, and Hollywood's Bleeding.

“That one mofo that don’t know when to leave,” he captioned the clip, which sees him slugging a Bud Light and puffing on a cigarette.

The teaser likely offers a preview of the musical direction for his upcoming album, The Eternal Buzz.

“All my money clean, not a damn stain on me/ I would pop a bean, 2016 Stoney,” the Better Now singer raps on the new snippet.

Fans as well as fellow singer erupted in excitement, strongly believing he's making a return to hip-hop.

“Ohhhhh this a hit,” Tyla Yaweh said in a comment, lending his stamp of approval. A longtime fan chimed in saying, “Bring back the old posty! The best version.”

Another admirer added, “Can’t wait for new music from Austin, whatever genre it may be.”

For the unversed, Post’s last rap album came with 2022’s Twelve Carat Toothache. The 31-year-old has been gearing up for his next album, The Eternal Buzz, which remains without a firm release date.