Princess Andre apologises to mum Katie Price after learning of her past struggles

It comes after Katie Price's son Junior is reportedly to be in advanced talks for a star-packed new reality TV show

Katie Price has shared her daughter Princess Andre's reaction after watching the former glamour model's Sky documentary series.

It is worth noting that Katie's children, Princess, 19, and her brother Junior Andre, 21, also feature in the documentary.

Speaking on the podcast she co-hosts with her sister called The Katie Price Show, the reality star revealed that Princess shared her verdict on the programme during a heartfelt phone call.

Katie said: “Princess has watched it, Junior hasn’t yet. Princess absolutely loved it to the point [that] she’s like, ‘Mum, I want to be more like you where you just don’t give a s*** about things’.

“I said, ‘Woah, woah, woah Princess!’ What she means is like, because I always say, go out more individual, like me. She loved it, she absolutely loved it."

However, Katie added that the call then became very emotional for her and Princess, as her daughter admitted that she hadn't fully understood her mum's struggles before watching the series.

Katie added: "She was like, 'Mum', she called me at half 11 at night.

"She went, 'No, Mum, I feel really bad for you, I need to give you a cuddle'. I'm like, 'I'm alright Princess'. She was like, 'No, I'm coming tomorrow, I'm going to stay the night with you, I need to give you cuddles'. I'm like, 'Alright Princess', she goes, 'No, I didn't know you'd been through so much'."

In Katie Price: Nothing to Hide, Princess and her brother Junior open up about the impact of their mum's previous drug use on them, a topic Katie also discusses in the documentary.

It comes after Katie Price's son Junior, Jeff Brazier's son Freddy and Amanda Holden's daughter Lexi were reportedly to be in advanced talks for a star-packed new reality TV show.

According to The Sun, UK TV bosses are in talks to launch one of reality TV's biggest new shows, inspired by The Simple Life with a competitive twist and cast of British nepo-babies.