Why Tom Brady slaps Logan Paul? ‘Dork’

Tom Brady and Logan Paul’s rivalry spiraled into another viral moment.

During Fanatics Fest on Friday, July 17, the seven-time Super Bowl champion was captured slapping the WWE star in front of a live audience at the Javits Center before NBA star Karl-Anthony Towns intervened.

Heating up their ongoing feud, the NFL legend later shared the clip on social media, referring to Paul as a "dork."

According to the celebrity boxer, Brady's reaction came after he roasted the former quarterback.

Resharing another viral clip, Paul, 31, wrote, "This happened bc I was roasting Tom for beating him in flag football. And he tries to smack me??"

He then added, "Horrible example for the kids. Aura -100 + Blocked. With a torn tricep."

Fanatics also shared the exchange, calling it "Round 100" of the pair's "never-ending beef."

Brady fired back with another playful jab, writing, "I tried America… will try again next time I see this nerd."

What really happened between Tom Brady Logan Paul?

The viral slap wasn't a spur-of-the-moment outburst, it was the latest happening in the duo's long-running, tongue-in-cheek feud.

Earlier this year, the two faced off at a Fanatics Flag Football event. After one play ended, Brady, who wasn't even on Paul's team, threw a football at the influencer.

He appeared to take exception to the move and confronted Brady, who was seen backing away with a wide grin across his face.

The rivalry dates back even further. During another Fanatics Flag Football event in March, Brady poked fun at Paul's high school football career, adding another chapter to their ongoing furious saga.