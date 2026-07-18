Trump threatens new tariffs on Canada over wildfire smoke drifting into US

United States (U.S.) President Donald Trump has threatened Canada with tariffs after wildfire smoke drifts into the US, deteriorating air quality in more than 17 states.

During his primetime speech on Friday, Trump said the cost of pollution from wildfires burning across Canada and drifting south into American skies has to be factored into the tariffs already placed on Canadian goods.

The 80-year-old Republican leader said the added cost "must" be part of any future tariff structure with the country.

The 47th POTUS made these remarks as Canada is battling more than 800 wildfires, with over 100 of them concentrated in northwestern Ontario alone. Smoke from those fires rolled into New York City this week, casting an orange haze over the skyline and cutting visibility across parts of the Northeast and Midwest.

Air quality alerts have been issued from the Great Lakes down through several eastern states, with officials warning the smoke poses real health risks, particularly for children, older adults and anyone with heart or lung conditions.

The smoke has even become a raised concerns as World Cup final is scheduled for Sunday at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. Organizers are keeping an eye on whether the ash could affect conditions for the Spain-Argentina match.

Canadian officials haven't yet responded directly to Trump's remarks.