Caitlin Clark makes WNBA history with first 45 point, 10 assist double-double

Fever’s superstar Caitlin Clark posted another record in a game against Seattle Storm on Friday night, July 17, 2026.

Clark has become the first WNBA player who scored 40 points and 10 assists and just the 10th player in league history who has posted 45-points in a single game.

The Indian Fever phenom Caitlin Clark made this historic feat amid the heightened controversy over her treatment from the league and other players.

The concerns prompted GOP lawmakers to write a letter to the WNBA commissioner last week and seek “greater accountability following repeated acts of physical violence.”

Clark displayed one of the best performances of her career, posting 45 points, 10 assists (a double-double) and four steals on defense.

The last pickpocket saw Fever clinching the victory as Clark swiped the ball from the hands of Seattle’s Flau’Jae Johnson with just under 60 seconds left.

The records poured like a monsoon for Clark, as she also brought the title of highest scoring game by a WNBA point guard, or any Indiana Fever player ever.

In an on-court interview, Clark said she “doesn’t really care” about the history she made and said the way her team played defense was “embarrassing,” as Indiana won 110-107.

The WNBA sensation has a long history of controversial contact since she debuted in the league in 2024.

The WNBA faced criticism after Clark was stuck in the throat by Phoenix Mercury star Alyssa Thomas during a game in June.