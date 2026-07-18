Argentina boss keeps quiet on Messi's future as World Cup final looms: 'How do i know!'

As Argentina is set to clash with Europe’s top football team Spain in the FIFA World Cup in New York, fans are speculating if G.O.A.T. Messi would play his last career game on Sunday, July 19.

Addressing the buzz, Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni appeared in front of the media on Friday, July 17, and tried to clear the air surrounding Messi's retirement.

The 39-year-old superstar Messi is playing his sixth World Cup and is eyeing bringing second trophy home as captain has so far kept his future plans under wraps.

Messi will earn his 207th cap when Argentina enters the MetLife Stadium in New York, on Sunday, July 19.

When asked about Messi's future plans, if he plans to hang up his boots after the showpiece game what Scaloni said surprised many.

Scaloni responded to the question while laughing, “How do I know! Ask him, I don’t have the foggiest idea. He doesn’t stop surprising us.”

“To be able to arrive at a final as he has at 39 I think is something incredible,” Scaloni continued.

“We have to value what he does… he has managed something that years ago was not thought possible. I hope we win but if not he’ll be an example for all,” Scaloni added.

Argentina have been unstoppable through their title run, winning all their seven fixtures in the tournament.