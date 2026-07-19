Sarah Ferguson 'annoyed' over negative image despite Andrew actions

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson are known to be the most controversial figures in the royal family.

Since the 'infidelity' in marriage till the latest Epstein revelations, the former couple has made it to the negative headlines.

Sarah, who in different interviews portrayed this image that they are the happiest divorced couple and stood with each other at hard times, is no longer valid, as Andrew Lownie came up with more details from the past.

It was not only the former Duchess who was accused of having romantic relationships. Andrew's activities, despite being married to Sarah, showed the real state of their marital life.

Andrew Lownie told The Daily Mail that Sarah made this positive image of the two just to generate "positive media headlines."

However, the "reality is that the couple, very quickly after their wedding, were having affairs."

He claimed that Sarah stayed with Andrew for financial reasons and royal ties.

A former driver of Andrew revealed to Mr Lownie that before their first anniversary, the former Prince slept with "more than a dozen women."

The royal author claimed that Fergie "steadfastly repeated the mantra at interviews over the years that her wedding was the best day of her life – in fact she was annoyed she was made to feel a bit player – and Andrew was a great man."

On the other hand, Andrew made it clear to Sarah that "he was a prince first, a naval officer second and a husband third."