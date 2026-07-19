Princess steals show during meaningful royal event as Palace issues update

The royal family had gathered for an event to honour all the valuable contribution made towards a meaningful cause.

However, one key royal, dressed in champagne gold, stole the show during the glitzy night at the mythical Hall of Stars of Sporting Monte-Carlo.

Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene, who are the President and Vice-President of the Monegasque Red Cross, accompanied by Camille Gottlieb, attended the 77th edition of the Gala of the Moneasque Red Cross on Saturday.

The royal family shared highlights from the event which seemed to be a an elegant and glitzy affair. Charlene looked stunning as she brought Hollywood glamour with her halter-neck, flowy gown, turning heads.

Fans gushed over the princess in the comments with "beautiful", "Classy", "elegant".

One fan remarked that Charlene was "glowing".

“An unmissable event of solidarity in the Principality, this gala highlights the actions carried out every day by the Monaco Red Cross and pays tribute to the generosity of its donors, whose support allows it to help the most vulnerable people in Monaco and internationally,” the statement from the royal palace read.

They also shared that the guests could enjoy dinner imagined by the triple-starred Chef Marcel Ravin, made by Chef Thierry Saez Manzanares, Chef of Sporting Monte-Carlo, and enjoy a dessert signed by Cédric Grolet.

Meanwhile, the artist Johan Creten donated his work Eloge de l’Espoir to the Monégasque Red Cross, while the traditional raffle, presented by Estelle Lefébure and Michel Boujenah, won exceptional lots offered by prestigious houses.

A “spectacular” firework then lit up the Monegasque sky. Finally, the guests experienced a preview of a never-before-seen show produced by Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer, celebrating the legacy of African-American music and its influence on the greatest musical streams.