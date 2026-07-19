Meghan Markle faces fresh turmoil after securing key position

Meghan Markle, who had sparked speculation over her financial situation and the future of her brand, earned a major recognition for her Netflix show, which is bound to give some boost to her business.

Meghan’s show was nominated for an Emmy, her first one ever, despite critcs thrashing the series.

The reunion with King Charles and Queen Camilla also seems to be working in her favour as it indicates that the monarch is willing to make space for the Sussexes in the royal fold.

The Duchess of Sussex is walking a tightrope over her new-found image which means she has to make a clear decision about a key issue, according to PR expert Nick Ede.

He explained to Express UK that Meghan has been working on repositioning herself as a “lifestyle entrepreneur, producer and businesswoman” and her commercial identity targets mostly American audience rather than Britain.

The expert pointed out that if her plans are rooted in the US, it would be better to stick to that image otherwise there will always be a “contradiction”.

“Meghan has worked hard to establish herself outside the institution, yet she continues to use the Duchess of Sussex title, which remains one of the most valuable assets in her personal brand,” he said.

Nick noted that it is a balancing act because while the title opens doors to global opportunities, it also keeps her “intrinsically linked to the Royal Family she has distanced herself from”.

He suggested that Meghan should decide on “one clear long-term strategy”.

“If Meghan wants to build a lasting global lifestyle empire entirely on her own terms, then gradually placing less emphasis on the royal title would demonstrate confidence in the strength of her own name.”