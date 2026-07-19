Prince Harry takes wise step to win over William after royal meeting

Prince Harry has seemingly decided not to won't let down his family this time after a special meeting with King Charles and Queen Camilla.

A royal expert claimed that the Duke of Sussex maintained silence since Archie and Lilibet's reunion with their grandpa, keeping private details to himself that showcased he wants to rebuild trust.

On The Royals with Roya and Kate podcast, royal editor Roya Nikkhah shared key details about Harry's happiness ahead of the King's meeting.

Before arriving at Highgrove with his family, the Duke took part in an event promoting the upcoming Invictus Games Birmingham.

She shared, "What was interesting, I thought, was his demeanour when he was at Birmingham on Friday, when he clearly knew this meeting was going to happen. He was going to go from the NEC to Warwickshire. He seemed, and people who saw him there were like, he was pretty buzzing. He always is with Invictus, but he really was."

The royal expert also noted that even when inquiring about the meeting from Harry's team, no details were shared.

"There was no leaking of what happened. There was no emotional response like we have had previously from Harry when he comes out to a meeting and says, 'I don't know how much longer my father's got,'" Roya added.

This means Harry is not letting down the royals, especially his brother, who always fears that the private matters will once again become a topic of discussion in public.