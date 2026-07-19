Prince Harry team shares exciting photos from UK with 'Thank you' note

Prince Harry returned to the streets of UK as an exciting update by his has been issued.

The Duke of Sussex is gearing up for the Invictus Games Birmingham, which will take place in 2027. In order to promote the event, the former working royal has recently taken part in several engagements in his homeland, the UK.

He was a guest on Joe Marler's Will See You Now Podcast as well, and now Spotify UK has placed a few billboards promoting the show and also Harry's passion project, Invictus.

His team shared photos with a sweet thank-you note.

"Birmingham 2027 on a billboard," including Manchester Old Street, Manchester Arndale and Leicester Square.

"Thank you @spotifyuk @willseeyounowshow."

Fans in the comments section expressed their excitement for the upcoming games. One wrote, "All the best to Birmingham IG27! Keep the IG flag flying, no matter what!"

"Very funny, well worth watching," another said about Harry's appearance in the podcast.

It is also important to note that another highlight of Prince Harry's UK trip was his meeting with King Charles.

And he was not alone. Meghan Markle, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet reunited with the monarch at Highgrove.