James Middleton celebrates special day after Princess Kate triumph

Princess Kate's brother James Middleton shared a heartfelt message to mark a family member's big day.

On July 19, the dog lover marked Isla's fourth birthday with an adorable picture, showcasing his son Inigo with his fur companions.

"Happy 4th Birthday, Isla," James wrote.

In 2022, he revealed that his golden retriever, Mabel, gave birth to eight puppies, and one of them joined his family.

"Many of you have been asking if we kept a puppy from Mabel's recent litter and…of course we did…Introducing Isla. Her name is a little nod to her Scottish roots," he shared at the time.

This family celebration came after James accompanied his sister Catherine in completing the Three Peaks Challenge for the Royal Marsden Cancer Charity.

Upon returning from the mountains, he penned a heartwarming note for the Princess of Wales, who marked history with her meaningful move for cancer charity.

Recalling how he promised his darling sister that when she completed her cancer journey, they would climb this mountain together.

He penned, "Seeing how far you’ve come is nothing short of inspiring. Your strength, resilience, and determination, all while being the most amazing mother, wife, daughter, and sister, inspire me and so many others every single day."