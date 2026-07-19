Prince William holds silence over historic win in surprise turn of events

Prince William, who is a massive football fan and had been rooting for England to bring it home, haven’t recovered from the defeat from Argentina it seems.

It took mere seconds for the “gutted” Prince of Wales to share a message for the England team the nation was “so proud” for giving it their all.

“The fight and belief you have shown has inspired us all. The most complete England team in a tournament. Hold your heads high,” William had written.

Hence, it was very unlikely for William to skip the tradition of sharing a personal message after a game for the team he has been supprorting. The silence was notable for a big match which rivals the final by a huge margin.

Although, it wasn’t a match for the trophy, but football fans believe it would be hard to top the thriller of the England vs France match. It was a riveting 10-goal game which broke several records, marking a historic win for England.

And it is already being dubbed as the best match to the tournament. According to reports, this was the highest scoring game since 1982.

Jude Bellingham became the first Englishman to score seven World Cup goals.

Kylian Mbappe became the highest World Cup scorer in history, Bukayo Saka joined the World Cup hat-trick club and Michael Olise equalling Pele’s assist record for a World Cup.