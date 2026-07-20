Prince William can't keep his hands off Princess Kate, fans ask more

Prince William and Princess Kate have spent more than two decades in the public eye, but recent appearances suggest the royal couple are becoming increasingly comfortable showing their affection in public.

Their relationship began in 2001 while studying at the University of St Andrews in Scotland.

After meeting at St Salvator's Hall, the pair became close friends before their friendship developed into a romance.

By 2003, they were a couple, beginning a relationship that would eventually lead to a royal wedding and a future on the throne.

For much of their time together, William and Kate kept public displays of affection to a minimum, rarely showing anything more than a smile or brief gesture during official engagements.

One of the clearest examples came after the Princess of Wales completed the Three Peaks Challenge, an endurance fundraiser that saw her greeted at the finish line by Prince William, their children - Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis - along with her parents, Carole and Michael Middleton.

As family members rushed to congratulate her with hugs and smiles, it was William's embrace that drew the most attention, with many royal watchers describing it as one of the couple's warmest public moments.

Body language expert Judi James believes the interaction reflects a noticeable shift in how the Prince and Princess of Wales express their relationship.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, James said the embrace revealed the depth of their connection and suggested the couple no longer feel the same need to keep their emotions hidden from public view.

She argued that their bond itself has not changed, but that they now appear more relaxed about letting people see it.

According to James, the affectionate moment reflected a couple who are increasingly confident in expressing their support for one another, with gestures that feel natural rather than carefully restrained.