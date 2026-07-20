Why Andrew and Fergie may miss their moment in Eugenie's first photo

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank are preparing to welcome their third child this summer.

Royal commentator Jennie Bond has predicted that Eugenie’s parents, Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, are unlikely to feature in any official photographs released after the baby’s birth, despite both grandparents expected to be eager to meet the newest member of the family.

The couple announced their pregnancy in May with a heartwarming image of their two sons, August, five, and Ernest, two, looking at an ultrasound picture of their future sibling.

Buckingham Palace confirmed that King Charles had been informed of the news and was “delighted” by the announcement.

Speaking about the upcoming birth, Bond said it was only natural that both grandparents would want to support Eugenie during such a significant moment.

“Who wouldn’t want to be involved in the birth and first few days in the life of a new grandchild?” she said.

“It’s only natural that Fergie, and Andrew too, would want to meet the new arrival and give any support they can to Eugenie.”

Despite this, Ms Bond believes any official announcement image is likely to focus solely on Eugenie, Jack and their newborn.

“I think the couple will issue a photo of the new arrival in the fullness of time, but I certainly don’t expect to see either Andrew or Sarah included in that photo,” she said.